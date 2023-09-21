Last weekend, Johan Floderus turned 33. Instead of celebrating with family and friends, he spent his birthday for the second time in the infamous Evin prison. The Swedish EU diplomat was arrested by Iran while visiting the country with some friends. We meet the Floderus family in a villa in Gothenburg. They received the news that Johan didn't board the plane from Tehran via a text message from Johan's friends.



– It was dreadful. Somehow, I just knew what had happened. I think I screamed, says mother Kerstin Floderus.



In May, Swedish TV4's investigative program Cold Facts revealed that Johan Floderus had been detained by Iran, and the regime is using him as a hostage. Iran wants to exchange Johan for Hamid Noury, an Iranian citizen convicted of murder and grave war crimes by Swedish court.



Johan Floderus has lost weight during his time in prison. His family is trying to transfer money for him to be able to buy food.



– Johan has been there for far too long now. Even though he is incredibly strong, as everyone says, he will also be broken down by this. We are afraid of who he will be when he comes home. Will he even be the same person? says his sister Ingrid Floderus.



Johan Floderus has spent long periods in solitary confinement. He is supposed to have the right to one phone call a week, but he has had to go on hunger strikes several times to be allowed to make a call. Recently, Kerstin and Matts Floderus have been able to talk to their son a few times and even had a video call.



They must speak English, and the conversations are monitored by the Iranian security services. The family has learned more about life in Evin prison from a Danish prisoner who has recently been released.



– They have no beds or mattresses; they sleep on the floor. And since the light is on 24 hours a day, they wear blindfolds when they sleep, says father Matts Floderus.



The Floderus family has maintained close contact with both the previous and current Swedish governments, as well as with the EU, which is Johan's employer. Several other countries have had their citizens released from Iranian prisons after agreeing to Iran's various demands. But Johan remains imprisoned.



– He has probably felt quite alone and that no one cares. That can't be the case. We must encourage him as much as we can. To sit there and feel abandoned must be dreadful, says Kerstin Floderus.