Several Swedes are among the victims of what is being called the biggest medical cannabis scam in history. In what was probably a highly refined criminal conspiracy, tens of thousands of individuals worldwide were lured into investing, but a few months ago they were suddenly no longer able to log into their accounts, and the financial losses may run into the billions.

With the help of a Swedish lawyer, 487 people from 43 countries are now suing the head of Facebook and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, in what is called a private prosecution. The suit has been filed in the district court of Luleå, Sweden, because the company has servers there. According to the filing, providing access to the platforms can be viewed as aiding and abetting the scammers.