Lyssna på musiken från Benjamins konsert på Konserthuset

Albumet innehåller 15 stycken låtar under albumnamnet "Live at Konserthuset Stockholm (with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)". Albumet släpptes fredagen den 30 december 2022.
LÄNK: Här kan du lyssna på albumet på Spotify
Låtlistan - alla låtar som släpps på Spotify
Ouverture (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Känns som att livet börjar hända (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Smile (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Barnasinnet (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Taranto (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
I’ll Be Fine Somehow (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Det stora röda huset (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Flickan på min gata (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Hur kan något så fint bli så fult?
(Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Un sogno/En dröm (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Stockholm (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Judy min vän (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Dancing On a Sunny Day (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Allt det vackra (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)
Epilog (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)