Gå direkt till sidans innehåll
Extern länk
Början på sidans innehåll

Benjamin Ingrosso

Benjamin Ingrosso

”En av Sveriges främsta manliga artister med vinster & nomineringar av Grammis, Rockbjörnar, Musikförläggarnas pris & P3 Guld som tagit musik-Sverige med storm de senaste åren, genom sin oerhörda fingertoppskänsla för låtskrivandet & solklara shower. Han leder även egna programmet Benjamins som vann en Kristall för årets TV-personlighet & här får vi se honom i ny tappning tillsammans med Kungliga Filharmonikerna där välkända hits tillsammans med nya, osläppta stycken förevigas.” ”En av Sveriges främsta manliga artister med vinster & nomineringar...

Lyssna på musiken från Benjamins konsert på Konserthuset

Benjamin Ingrosso har hyllats för sin konsert tillsammans med Kungliga Filharmonikerna.
Nu finns musiken från tv-konserten släppt på Spotify.

Foto: Foto: Johanna Petersson

Albumet innehåller 15 stycken låtar under albumnamnet "Live at Konserthuset Stockholm (with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)". Albumet släpptes fredagen den 30 december 2022.

LÄNK: Här kan du lyssna på albumet på Spotify

Låtlistan - alla låtar som släpps på Spotify

  1. Ouverture (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  2. Känns som att livet börjar hända (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  3. Smile (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  4. Barnasinnet (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  5. Taranto (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  6. I’ll Be Fine Somehow (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  7. Det stora röda huset (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  8. Flickan på min gata (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  9. Hur kan något så fint bli så fult? 

    (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  10. Un sogno/En dröm (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  11. Stockholm (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  12. Judy min vän (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  13. Dancing On a Sunny Day (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  14. Allt det vackra (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

  15. Epilog (Live with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra)

Relaterat